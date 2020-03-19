MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Exclusive: UK supermarkets expect to get police support when London goes into lockdown - industr… https://t.co/pmC8aMHlAF 4 minutes ago Love is Where are the Gentlemen ? https://t.co/WZl06xmlCE 10 minutes ago mywaypress Exclusive: UK supermarkets expect to get police support when London goes into lockdown - industry source https://t.co/dRd5YNP2zy 15 minutes ago Blas Anaya Exclusive: UK supermarkets expect to get police support when London goes into lockdown – industry source… https://t.co/TN7Jqn0ec0 16 minutes ago greeen Exclusive: UK Supermarkets Expect to Get Police Support When London Goes Into Lockdown - Industry Source - https://t.co/J5bmqy50tG 16 minutes ago Sofia RT @TinyGravitas: Well this is going to be fun #UKlockdown Exclusive: UK supermarkets expect to get police support when London goes int… 18 minutes ago Chloe (Quill) Goument Well this is going to be fun #UKlockdown Exclusive: UK supermarkets expect to get police support when London go… https://t.co/R9rhBOY0ml 19 minutes ago Joe RT @CNBCJou: This is 2020. Exclusive: UK supermarkets expect to get police support when London goes into lockdown - industry source https… 26 minutes ago