India hangs four men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

New Zealand Herald Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
India hangs four men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rapeFour convicts were hanged Friday for the 2012 gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi.The men were hanged at Tihar Jail in New Delhi, Press Trust of India reported while quoting jail...
News video: ‘4th but final’: Dec 16 rape victim’s kin hopeful of convicts’ hanging

‘4th but final’: Dec 16 rape victim’s kin hopeful of convicts’ hanging 03:59

 Mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim is hopeful that the convicts will be hanged on Friday. The convicts’ mercy petition was dismissed for the second time on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition. The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged on Friday at 5.30 am....

Humayun's Tomb - Great Attractions (New Delhi, India)

Humayun's Tomb - Great Attractions (New Delhi, India)

Qutub Minar - Great Attractions (New Delhi, India)

Qutub Minar - Great Attractions (New Delhi, India)

India hangs four men convicted for fatal Delhi gang rape

The case drew international attention and prompted Indian lawmakers to stiffen penalties for rape, part of a wave of changes as India confronted its appalling...
The Age

India executes four men convicted in 2012 Delhi gang rape, murder case

India executed four men on Friday convicted for the gang rape and murder of a woman on a New Delhi bus in December 2012, in a case that shamed and outraged a...
Reuters

rebekahwin

Rebekah win RT @NZStuff: India hangs four men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape https://t.co/uwcr9uNEVD 5 minutes ago

NZStuff

Stuff India hangs four men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape https://t.co/uwcr9uNEVD 9 minutes ago

vishnulive37

Vishnu Live India hangs four men convicted of 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder https://t.co/Ya8zCGwSST via @scmpnews 59 minutes ago

MohamedXaydar

Mohamed Abdisamed RT @HarunMaruf: BREAKING: India hangs four men convicted for the 2012 gang rape and murder of a student in New Delhi https://t.co/Waklkq91bY 1 hour ago

asrivivek

V-wake The death sentence of four men in the gang rape of a Delhi student was carried out on Friday morning.… https://t.co/Nksw0NZz0W 2 hours ago

TRANKHANHDINH1

TRAN KHANH DINH India hangs four men convicted of 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder https://t.co/5P9n7UbsL6 via @scmpnews 2 hours ago

srilankaglobal

Sri Lanka Global India hangs four men convicted of assaulting a 23-year-old woman in Delhi in Dec 2012, in a rare group execution. T… https://t.co/TAjZYL86Qp 2 hours ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 ‘Justice has been done’: India hangs four men convicted of 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder – NEWPAPER24… https://t.co/vtC4smj6vL 2 hours ago

