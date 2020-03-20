Global  

Rohingya, UN step up efforts to get Malaysia refugees screened for virus

Reuters Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The U.N. refugee agency and Rohingya community leaders in Malaysia are stepping up efforts to get refugees who attended a Muslim gathering to come forward for coronavirus checks, after cases linked to the event jumped across Southeast Asia.
