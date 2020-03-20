Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032
Friday, 20 March 2020 () The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 627 to 4,032, officials said on Friday, an increase of 18.4% -- by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.
