Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Reuters Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 627 to 4,032, officials said on Friday, an increase of 18.4% -- by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.
News video: Coronavirus: Italy surpasses China's death toll, 3,405 dead with more than 41,000 cases | Oneindia

Coronavirus: Italy surpasses China's death toll, 3,405 dead with more than 41,000 cases | Oneindia 02:15

 THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS RAGING ON WORLDWIDE WITH EVERY COUNTRY TAKING AGRESSIVE MEASURES TO CONTAIN THE COMMUNITY SPREAD OF THIS HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS AND DANGEROUS DISEASE COVID-19. CHINA WAS THE EPICENTRE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK THAT TOOK PLACE LAST DECEMBER IN THE SEAFOOD MARKET OF WUHAN, BUT...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's [Video]

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's

3,405 people have now died from the coronavirus in Italy, according to Reuters. 3,249 people have died to date in China, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:05Published
Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 20/03/2020 [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 20/03/2020

The death toll in Italy from Covid-19 has risen to more than any other county at this point, while the county remains in lockdown. California residents are being advised to do the same by their..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 31% to 827

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 196 to 827, a rise of 31%, the Civil Protection Agency said on...
Reuters Also reported by •RTTNewsReuters IndiaThe MerkleIndependentSeattle Times

As the day unfolded: Australia death toll rises as travel restrictions come into effect

The compulsory 14-day isolation period was announced on Sunday night as two more deaths from coronavirus were reported in Sydney, taking the national total to...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

alakakolawole

Alaka kolawole RT @TimesLIVE: Italy #coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032 https://t.co/IUfRODhRTl 23 seconds ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032 https://t.co/NTbzMidMO3 24 seconds ago

athrhaslan

𝚊𝚢𝚛𝚎𝚜 RT @NST_Online: #NSTworld: The death toll from an outbreak of #coronavirus in #Italy has leapt by 627 to 4,032, officials said on Friday, a… 26 seconds ago

_Vanessaxco

 RT @Independent: Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in biggest single-day increase since outbreak began https://t.co/yRQQQf0tMb 27 seconds ago

ReTaYu_CasH

Mr.HARIKESHWARAN RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032 https://t.co/kbPPq8ssUm https://t.co… 40 seconds ago

PaxNostrum

~0~ #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica RT @haaretzcom: Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day | Live updates https://t.co/4IU2mF3zWH 52 seconds ago

annacoull

Anna Coulling RT @gavinjones10: Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032 @reuters @crispiandjb @gavinjones10 htt… 1 minute ago

SudburyStar

SudburyStar Coronavirus live updates: Italy COVID-19 deaths surge 18.4 per cent in one day https://t.co/YBELtMpHrt 2 minutes ago

