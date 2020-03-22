Global  

Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing

Reuters Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that states and territories will consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing to combat the coronavirus.
