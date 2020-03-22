Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that states and territories will consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing to combat the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Stanley Kee RT @STForeignDesk: Coronavirus: Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing https://t.co/5E1uECo1Lu 4 minutes ago Sandy Johns Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing https://t.co/EqkG7KArOs 8 minutes ago CeeEl RT @Reuters: Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing https://t.co/bifcJKE1WL https://t.co/TI9ATtg1uD 13 minutes ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing: Australian Prime… https://t.co/WwTUabNxPH 16 minutes ago ParlGov #Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing https://t.co/SNZi6jgcVU #news 18 minutes ago Thaivisa Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing - https://t.co/uV7JhgkziK #australia… https://t.co/6E40eXZr4Q 20 minutes ago Frankie Crisostomo Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social... https://t.co/wDeYvkSU0g 23 minutes ago WITSNEWS Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing https://t.co/JxTPCzlwTd https://t.co/b54P3dp77R 33 minutes ago