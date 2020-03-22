Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump offered Kim Jong Un coronavirus help in personal letter, North Korea says

Trump offered Kim Jong Un coronavirus help in personal letter, North Korea says

FOXNews.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
President Trump sent a personal letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offering cooperation against the coronavirus pandemic and praised the dictator’s efforts to defend his people from the disease, Kim’s sister said Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Offers

Trump Offers "Anti-Epidemic" Aid To North Korea 00:50

 Kim applauded Trump for sending the letter with the “big difficulties and challenges [that] lie ahead in the way of developing ties."

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheGameVeda

Navdeep Singh Rajwanshi Dear @DPRK_News please convey to Dear Leader Kim Jong Un, he'd be better off teaming up with China, South Korea and… https://t.co/d01rQXKKEy 55 seconds ago

BlueTigerResist

Blue Tiger RT @EndGameWW3: What is Trump's obsession with North Korea... Trump offered Kim Jong Un coronavirus help in personal letter, North Korea s… 5 minutes ago

John43269024

Jonfbjr⭐⭐⭐ RT @GivumHell: President Trump offered Kim Jong Un coronavirus help in personal letter, North Korea says https://t.co/BKQSWMszzf #FoxNews 6 minutes ago

delong_allison

Allison DeLong RT @WSJ: North Korea says Trump offered to help Kim Jong Un in the fight against coronavirus https://t.co/V6IrpkHgVg 12 minutes ago

EndGameWW3

EndGameWW3 What is Trump's obsession with North Korea... Trump offered Kim Jong Un coronavirus help in personal letter, North… https://t.co/M3eWSkvBHJ 12 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Trump offered Kim Jong Un coronavirus help in personal letter, North Korea says | Fox News https://t.co/tVF6LlHTEh 13 minutes ago

sburks40

Stuart Burks Trump offered Kim Jong Un coronavirus help in personal letter, North Korea says https://t.co/6pHe8sP9S4 14 minutes ago

lisareid11

lreid #Coronavirusupdate Very good. We need global cooperation. It's people vs. #coronavirus 👇 Trump offered Kim Jong U… https://t.co/cY5OBQoKhp 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.