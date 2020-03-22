Global  

Nahum Arav Part Of Team To Discover Quasar Tsunamis

Eurasia Review Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Using the unique capabilities of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, a team of astronomers led by Virginia Tech’s Nahum Arav has discovered the most energetic outflows ever witnessed in the universe.

The outflows emanate from quasars and tear across interstellar space similar to tsunamis on Earth, wreaking havoc on the galaxies...
