Shanghai downgrades emergency alert level as coronavirus spread subsides

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The government of Shanghai downgraded the city's emergency alert level on Monday from level 1 to level 2 as the coronavirus spread subsides.
News video: People Trickle Back Into Streets of Shanghai After Officials Downgrade Coronavirus Alert

People Trickle Back Into Streets of Shanghai After Officials Downgrade Coronavirus Alert 00:44

 People are beginning to trickle back into the streets of Shanghai after the city downgrades the Coronavirus emergency alert. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

