U.N. chief wants $2 billion to help poor countries combat coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday the world body wants $2 billion to help poor countries combat coronavirus and warned that a massive, coordinated package would also be needed to deal with the pandemic's social and economic impact around the world.
