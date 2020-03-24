Global  

Indian police clear out anti-government protest citing coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Police in India's capital broke up the longest-running protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizenship law on Tuesday, citing a ban on public gatherings because of the coronavirus outbreak.
