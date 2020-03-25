Irish PM says new government can be formed in next two weeks
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Acting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday it would be possible to form a new government in the next two weeks, returning the focus to negotiations that have been sidelined by the outbreak of coronavirus.
