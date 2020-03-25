Trump Hypes Potential COVID-19 Drugs, But Evidence So Far Is Slim
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () President Donald Trump has enthusiastically pushed the use of two malaria drugs -- one in combination with an antibiotic -- to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. But there is currently only limited evidence to suggest the drugs are effective against the new virus.
The post Trump Hypes Potential COVID-19 Drugs, But Evidence So Far Is Slim appeared first on FactCheck.org.
At least four state pharmacy boards have taken steps to limit prescriptions of potential coronavirus treatments touted by U.S. President Donald Trump that are in short supply as demand has surged with the rapid spread of the outbreak. Zachary Goelman reports.