Trump Hypes Potential COVID-19 Drugs, But Evidence So Far Is Slim

FactCheck.org Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Trump Hypes Potential COVID-19 Drugs, But Evidence So Far Is SlimPresident Donald Trump has enthusiastically pushed the use of two malaria drugs -- one in combination with an antibiotic -- to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. But there is currently only limited evidence to suggest the drugs are effective against the new virus.

The post Trump Hypes Potential COVID-19 Drugs, But Evidence So Far Is Slim appeared first on FactCheck.org.
News video: Potential coronavirus drugs in short supply after demand soars

Potential coronavirus drugs in short supply after demand soars 02:32

 At least four state pharmacy boards have taken steps to limit prescriptions of potential coronavirus treatments touted by U.S. President Donald Trump that are in short supply as demand has surged with the rapid spread of the outbreak. Zachary Goelman reports.

