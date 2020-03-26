Global  

International Ozone Treaty Stops Changes In Southern Hemisphere Winds

Eurasia Review Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Chemicals that deplete Earth’s protective ozone layer have also been triggering changes in Southern Hemisphere atmospheric circulation. Now, new research in Nature finds that those changes have paused and might even be reversing because of the Montreal Protocol, an international treaty that successfully phased out use of...
