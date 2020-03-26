Global  

Trump says he plans to speak to China's Xi later on Thursday

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was likely to be speaking with President Xi Jinping of China later in the day and cast doubt on Beijing's figures about coronavirus cases as the number in the United States reached about 70,000.
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China [Video]

US President Donald Trump seemed to cast doubts on the COVID-19 numbers emerging from China. Responding to a question on US crossing China in terms of numbers of cases, Trump said that that is a result..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:23Published
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin [Video]

US President Donald Trump repeated his assertion that the coronavirus originated from China. While addressing the media, Donald Trump said, “No, I didn't like when they came up and it wasn't him..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:51Published

Trump delays call with China's President Xi for 90 minutes to phone Fox News instead

As US cases of coronavirus surpassed those of China on Thursday, Trump was keen to talk to Fox News
Independent

Yes, of course Donald Trump is calling coronavirus the 'China virus' for political reasons

Yes, of course Donald Trump is calling coronavirus the 'China virus' for political reasons(CNN)You likely have seen this now-famous image by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford in which he captures President Donald Trump's notes during...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com

