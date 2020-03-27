Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus complications

Actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus complications

CTV News Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Mark Blum, a veteran stage actor known for films including 'Desperately Seeking Susan' and 'Crocodile Dundee,' has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to a statement released by the Screen Actors Guild.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TinaPavlik

Tina Pavlik RT @TIME: 'A beautiful human.' Veteran actor Mark Blum dies at 69 of coronavirus complications https://t.co/pTIkYRfEHJ 35 seconds ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Actor Mark Blum dies aged 69 as Crocodile Dundee star has coronavirus complications https://t.co/JrL575LARA 7 minutes ago

notice_com_ng

notice.com.ng Veteran actor, Mark Blum dies of coronavirus - https://t.co/wyV6sl8ifW #Notice #Nigeria #Naija #News #bbnaija 8 minutes ago

JoeyvanMaanen

Joey van Maanen Mark Blum, actor in 'Desperately Seeking Susan' and 'You,' dies of coronavirus complications… https://t.co/ymiDw9fEI4 8 minutes ago

TheDoomsdayGap

Kung Fu Fighting In The War Room RT @NBCNews: Veteran character actor Mark Blum—a union activist best known for movies "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee," a… 8 minutes ago

e7rluD3U2Om8tb5

Belle Mark Blum, a veteran stage actor who appeared in such films as 'Crocodile Dundee' and 'Desperately Seeking Susan' a… https://t.co/Cudl0lIS7w 9 minutes ago

SortOfKnownO

Ọrẹoluwa 🦋 RT @inquirerdotnet: Actor Mark Blum, who appeared in such films as “Crocodile Dundee” and “Desperately Seeking Susan” has died of COVID-19… 9 minutes ago

Sy_ed143

Syed luqman RT @Showbiz_IT: Veteran actor Mark Blum, 69, dies of Covid-19 complications https://t.co/aQKaLED05c 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.