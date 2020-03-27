Global  

Israel's Gantz angers supporters with move toward unity government

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Israel appeared headed on Friday for a unity government after opposition leader Benny Gantz moved toward an agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, disappointing voters who had hoped to bring down the right-wing premier.
