U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Watch VideoU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he's tested positive for the coronavirus.
"I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus — that's to say a temperature and a persistent cough. And on the advice of the chief medical officer, I've taken a test," Johnson said in a video posted on social media.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus after developing “mild symptoms”, he confirmed in a video on his Twitter account. Johnson said he will now self isolate under the advice of the chief medical officer [name], but will continue to lead the government via video...
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to lead the government's efforts against Covid-19 from isolation after he tested positive for the coronavirus...
Johnson issued a stay-at-home order earlier this week, only allowing people to leave home for the essentials. Read more...
