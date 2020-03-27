Global  

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Friday, 27 March 2020
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For CoronavirusWatch VideoU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he's tested positive for the coronavirus

"I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus — that's to say a temperature and a persistent cough. And on the advice of the chief medical officer, I've taken a test," Johnson said in a video posted on social media. 

Johnson...
News video: Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus 01:06

 UK prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus after developing “mild symptoms”, he confirmed in a video on his Twitter account. Johnson said he will now self isolate under the advice of the chief medical officer [name], but will continue to lead the government via video...

Dyson Designs New Ventilator to Help Treat COVID-19 Patients [Video]

Dyson Designs New Ventilator to Help Treat COVID-19 Patients

Dyson Designs New Ventilator to Help Treat COVID-19 Patients James Dyson, billionaire founder of the well-known vacuum manufacturer, Dyson, recently confirmed the creation of an entirely new..

Gove: PM continuing to lead Covid-19 efforts from isolation [Video]

Gove: PM continuing to lead Covid-19 efforts from isolation

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to lead the government's efforts against Covid-19 from isolation after he tested positive for the coronavirus...

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Johnson issued a stay-at-home order earlier this week, only allowing people to leave home for the essentials. Read more... More about Politics, Mashable...
Also reported by Deutsche Welle, RTTNews, Reuters, BBC News

Britain's PM Johnson has coronavirus, self-isolates in Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at his Downing Street residence but said he would still lead the...
Reuters

Tweets about this

TBlackwe85

Terrence L. Blackwell RT @people: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Contracts Coronavirus: 'Together We Will Beat This' #PeopleNow https://t.co/PGNKfS50JF 2 seconds ago

Doyin_Dboss

Ade RT @G2gPizza: People who love to eat are always the best people. #G2GPizza 📲07087767750 We deliver within Abuja. Imam #BuhariChallenge To… 7 seconds ago

ankitsinha0880

❄️ Ankit Sinha ❄️ 🇮🇳 RT @NorbertElekes: UK leaders tested positive for coronavirus: - Health minister Matt Hancock - Prime Minister Boris Johnson - Heir to t… 8 seconds ago

JoanneSpruceC21

Joanne Spruce "Coronavirus strikes UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his health secretary and his chief medical adviser"… https://t.co/sxerTySf8s 15 seconds ago

ezpainter

shelby hiatt U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Contracts Coronavirus: 'Together We Wi... https://t.co/7z7juzmjRk via @YouTube 16 seconds ago

deflep977

Bridget 🎾🎧🤟🎸🐶🌊🐬 U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/6kqBuqsL0J #COVID19 #StayHome #WeAreAllInThisTogether 17 seconds ago

manzokushiteru

🐆털설표😷 RT @itvnews: Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings is seen running out of Downing Street. Earlier, the prime minister tested posi… 18 seconds ago

official_curran

Mark Curran #GTTO RT @TheReal_JesusC: Noticed how "he's the Prime Minister" is considered a perfectly valid statement, if someone asks why Boris Johnson got… 18 seconds ago

