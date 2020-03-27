Global  

UK's Royal Mint making coronavirus protective gear for health staff

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The Royal Mint, the world's largest maker and supplier of coins, said on Friday it has started manufacturing visors for Britain's medical staff to protect them from coronavirus.
News video: Protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' - WHO

Protective gear shortage an 'urgent threat' - WHO 01:17

 Coronavirus has infected more than half a million people and killed 20,000, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday as he appealed again for protective gear for medical staff working to save lives. Emer McCarthy reports.

