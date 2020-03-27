UK's Royal Mint making coronavirus protective gear for health staff

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Royal Mint, the world's largest maker and supplier of coins, said on Friday it has started manufacturing visors for Britain's medical staff to protect them from coronavirus. 👓 View full article



