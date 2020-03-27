President Trump Signs Largest Stimulus Bill In American History

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe president just signed another coronavirus relief package. It was passed unanimously by the Senate and, without a single change, by a unanimous voice vote in the House. The third package is aimed at boosting the economy after 3.28 million people filed for unemployment benefits in the last week.



The price tag:... Watch VideoThe president just signed another coronavirus relief package. It was passed unanimously by the Senate and, without a single change, by a unanimous voice vote in the House. The third package is aimed at boosting the economy after 3.28 million people filed for unemployment benefits in the last week.The price tag: 👓 View full article

