Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > President Trump Signs Largest Stimulus Bill In American History

President Trump Signs Largest Stimulus Bill In American History

Newsy Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
President Trump Signs Largest Stimulus Bill In American HistoryWatch VideoThe president just signed another coronavirus relief package. It was passed unanimously by the Senate and, without a single change, by a unanimous voice vote in the House. The third package is aimed at boosting the economy after 3.28 million people filed for unemployment benefits in the last week.

The price tag:...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: President Trump Signs $2 Trillion Emergency Bill

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Signs $2 Trillion Emergency Bill 00:25

 President Donald Trump has signed the $2 trillion emergency bill in an effort to boost the economy Friday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

berlyykim_

.kim RT @GuamPDN: President Trump signs the largest emergency aid bill in U.S. history, directing $2 trillion to fight the economic impacts of c… 3 minutes ago

wildcat184

ナヨミ・キャムプベル RT @BBCWorld: President Trump signs law for $2tn (£1.7tn) package, the largest spending bill in US history, to lessen economic impact of co… 4 minutes ago

morgan_m

morgan matson RT @Yamiche: When President Trump signs the historic $2 trillion coronavirus bill -- the largest single stimulus package passed by Congress… 9 minutes ago

zephstefkrysezi

Prettier in Pink cult45 please no DMs RT @TheScoop_US: President Trump signs largest stimulus in U.S. history into law, will send direct payments to hundreds of millions of Amer… 14 minutes ago

whatnowau

What Now? #StayHome 🇦🇺 🔥💨 🦠 😷🤒 RT @SBSNews: President Donald Trump has signed into law a massive coronavirus rescue package as the number of cases in the US continues to… 21 minutes ago

Blamin

☆IG: TeamBLAM☆ RT @Forbes: President Trump signed the largest stimulus bill in American history today—the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill https://t.co… 27 minutes ago

TheScoop_US

www.thescoop.us 🇺🇸 President Trump signs largest stimulus in U.S. history into law, will send direct payments to hundreds of millions… https://t.co/pUmJYQFCnz 27 minutes ago

_aliyarahman

Aliya Rahman RT @Investingcom: BREAKING: *PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNS $2 TRILLION #CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS BILL, THE LARGEST ECONOMIC-RELIEF PACKAGE IN U.S. HI… 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.