Crazy Joe Biden Calls Student a 'Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier' Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Joe Biden is losing his damn mind. After a 21-year-old college student in New Hampshire asked about his poor performance in the Iowa caucuses, Biden bizarrely responds by calling her "a lying, dog-faced pony soldier." Joe Biden is losing his damn mind. After a 21-year-old college student in New Hampshire asked about his poor performance in the Iowa caucuses, Biden bizarrely responds by calling her "a lying, dog-faced pony soldier." 👓 View full article

