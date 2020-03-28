Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump, Esper Send Off USNS Comfort To Join New York’s COVID-19 Fight

Trump, Esper Send Off USNS Comfort To Join New York’s COVID-19 Fight

Eurasia Review Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
By Terri Moon Cronk

The United States is at war with an invisible enemy in the coronavirus, President Donald J. Trump said from the dock at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, where he and Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper saw off the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort as it left for New York City to join the response to the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump sends off naval hospital ship USNS Comfort

Trump sends off naval hospital ship USNS Comfort 01:14

 Donald Trump speaks in Virginia as part of a send-off for the Comfort, which is going to New York to help the city combat coronavirus. He calls the USNS Comfort “a 70,000-tonne message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York.”

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Trump, Esper Send Off USNS Comfort To Join New York’s COVID-19 Fight https://t.co/bYvtqPvGjG 26 minutes ago

MMagnanimun

Manuel Alfredo Max Magnanimun Trump, Esper Send Off USNS Comfort to Join New York's COVID-19 Fight https://t.co/AlRlDME6CQ 1 hour ago

JCI_SecuritySME

Eric Eddy (DoD News) | Trump, Esper Send Off USNS Comfort to Join New York's COVID-19 Fight | https://t.co/41QiVP3DtZ… https://t.co/krSmZFPZSE 2 hours ago

DelphiBrief

DelphiBrief Trump, Esper Send Off USNS Comfort to Join New York's COVID-19 Fight https://t.co/SDhLiVtZdX #DOD 2 hours ago

Agenparl

Agenparl #Trump, #Esper Send Off USNS #Comfort to Join New York's COVID-19 Fight - https://t.co/1Y0puGmnUX #Coronavirus… https://t.co/6zoKcr2Gdp 2 hours ago

rooseveltFellow

Adam Roosevelt #Trump, Esper Send Off #USNS Comfort to Join #New #York's #COVID#-19 Fight > #U.S.DEPARTMENTOF DEFENSE > #DefenseDe… https://t.co/uwjhYtfgE0 2 hours ago

24hrTVMazi

Maisie B RT @24hrTVMazi: DVIDS Webcast - President Trump Delivers Remarks at Naval Station Norfolk Send Off for USNS Comfort FOX NEWS CARRIED LIVE W… 3 hours ago

24hrTVMazi

Maisie B DVIDS Webcast - President Trump Delivers Remarks at Naval Station Norfolk Send Off for USNS Comfort FOX NEWS CARRIE… https://t.co/1zrPV2BK5x 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.