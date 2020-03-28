Trump, Esper Send Off USNS Comfort To Join New York’s COVID-19 Fight
Saturday, 28 March 2020 () By Terri Moon Cronk
The United States is at war with an invisible enemy in the coronavirus, President Donald J. Trump said from the dock at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, where he and Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper saw off the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort as it left for New York City to join the response to the...
Donald Trump speaks in Virginia as part of a send-off for the Comfort, which is going to New York to help the city combat coronavirus. He calls the USNS Comfort “a 70,000-tonne message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York.”
