Detroit auto show canceled, center to be used as hospital

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments this weekend related to the global economy, the work place and the spread of the virus. ______ AUTO SHOW SCRAPPED: The North American International Auto Show said that it will cancel its […] 👓 View full article



4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published 2020 Auto Show canceled as TCF Center will be used as temporary hospital 01:43 The 2020 North American International Auto Show has been canceled and the TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo, will be turned into a hospital to help in the fight against the coronavirus.