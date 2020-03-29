Global  

Detroit auto show canceled, center to be used as hospital

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments this weekend related to the global economy, the work place and the spread of the virus. ______ AUTO SHOW SCRAPPED: The North American International Auto Show said that it will cancel its […]
 The 2020 North American International Auto Show has been canceled and the TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo, will be turned into a hospital to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

