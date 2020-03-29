Trump says US 'will not pay for security protection' for Prince Harry and Meghan after move to California

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump has said the US will not pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security detail after the couple reportedly decided to move from Canada. "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US however, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay," Mr Trump wrote in a tweet on Sunday. The royal couple recently left Vancouver Island in Canada for Los Angeles, California - where Ms Markle grew up.


