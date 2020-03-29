US Health Expert: Coronavirus Could Kill 100,000 In US

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

By Ken Bredemeier



The top U.S. government infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted Sunday that 100,000 or more Americans could die from the coronavirus pandemic, 50 times the current death toll.



Fauci told CNN that the U.S. could have “millions of cases” of COVID-19, a vast spread of the pandemic in... 👓 View full article

