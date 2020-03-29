Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > US Health Expert: Coronavirus Could Kill 100,000 In US

US Health Expert: Coronavirus Could Kill 100,000 In US

Eurasia Review Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
By Ken Bredemeier

The top U.S. government infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted Sunday that 100,000 or more Americans could die from the coronavirus pandemic, 50 times the current death toll. 

Fauci told CNN that the U.S. could have “millions of cases” of COVID-19, a vast spread of the pandemic in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LiveMint - Published < > Embed
News video: Expert Shorts We need more wartime CEOs Sanjay Nath Blume Ventures

Expert Shorts We need more wartime CEOs Sanjay Nath Blume Ventures 04:38

 Expert Shorts We need more wartime CEOs Sanjay Nath Blume Ventures

You Might Like


Tweets about this

giscarto

Ilse Genovese RT @HuffPost: The top health expert predicted 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could die and millions more could be infected. https://t.co/gDze… 15 minutes ago

kcautv

KCAU 9 News The nation's leading infectious disease expert said we could see millions of cases of coronavirus in the U.S. as he… https://t.co/vkSpkyIv9k 30 minutes ago

Viper7692

The Phoenix🇧🇧 RT @ABC7: The U.S. government's foremost infection disease expert says the U.S. could experience 100,000 to 200,000 deaths and millions of… 30 minutes ago

fakhraimran

fkimran RT @NewsMTA: U.S. deaths from coronavirus could reach 200,000 with millions of cases, the government’s top infectious diseases expert warne… 45 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review US Health Expert: Coronavirus Could Kill 100,000 In US https://t.co/cIDrxR7kdL https://t.co/b0qz7zPUG9 1 hour ago

carynmiller2

carynmiller Up to 200,000 U.S. deaths foreseen as more cities stricken The coronavirus outbreak could kill 100,000 to 200,000 A… https://t.co/fALIVRSE9l 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.