Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK epidemic is slowing and antibody test could be ready in days, top epidemiologist says

UK epidemic is slowing and antibody test could be ready in days, top epidemiologist says

Reuters Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus epidemic in the United Kingdom is showing signs of slowing and antibody tests could be ready in days, Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

quantum1021

量子猫 RT @Reuters: UK epidemic is slowing and antibody test could be ready in days, top epidemiologist says https://t.co/1f29MC9RoW https://t.co/… 54 seconds ago

NoorFatimaa2

Noor Fatima #UK epidemic is slowing and antibody test could be ready in days, top epidemiologist says https://t.co/O1fBqE4Qtx 6 minutes ago

trafficbutter

Traffic Updates & Crucial Information UK epidemic is slowing and antibody test could be ready in days, top epidemiologist says https://t.co/6KVEuy22wo… https://t.co/OQF05qyU8l 7 minutes ago

NeilJamesWeekes

Neil James Weekes RT @livvystar: UK epidemic is slowing and antibody test could be ready in days, top epidemiologist says - Reuters https://t.co/UhhkoZUW3a 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.