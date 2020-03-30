Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > B.C. announces 86 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths in past 48 hours

B.C. announces 86 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths in past 48 hours

CTV News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix will provide live updates on the COVID-19 outbreak in B.C. Monday afternoon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: '92 new confirmed cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours': Health Ministry on COVID-19

'92 new confirmed cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours': Health Ministry on COVID-19 05:04

 The health ministry has said that there are currently 1071 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and a total of 29 deaths have been reported. Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Health Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, 92 new cases have emerged with 4 deaths. He urged people to follow the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.