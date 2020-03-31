Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > South Korea reports 125 new coronavirus cases, total 9,786: KCDC

South Korea reports 125 new coronavirus cases, total 9,786: KCDC

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
South Korea reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 9,786, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 25 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total to 290

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 25 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total to 290 00:38

 There are 290 active COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County, with 38 patients hospitalized in the past or present.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.