Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'Strega Nona' children's author Tomie dePaola dies at 85

'Strega Nona' children's author Tomie dePaola dies at 85

CTV News Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Tomie dePaola, the prolific children's author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful old witch in Italy, died Monday at age 85.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Strega Nona’ author Tomie dePaola is dead at age 85

CONCORD, New Hampshire (AP) — Tomie dePaola, the prolific children’s author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly...
Seattle Times

Strega Nona author Tomie dePaola dead at age 85

Tomie dePaola, the prolific children’s author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, died in New Hampshire on Monday aged 85.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Ryan_dakilrstik

Ryan Vertical Flute RT @CNN: Tomie dePaola, a children's author and illustrator known for his book "Strega Nona," has died at the age of 85. https://t.co/GCVWt… 16 seconds ago

vincentplustwo

Jacob Ruiz ✨ RT @NBCLA: Tomie dePaola, the prolific children's author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly an… 5 minutes ago

yeraldynpach

yeraldyn RT @AP: Tomie dePaola, the children’s author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful ol… 5 minutes ago

_Actice_

Wii U Pro Controller RT @dabi_hawks: Rest in peace to Tomie dePaola, one of my favorite gay children's book authors author of Strega Nona, who also wrote a semi… 8 minutes ago

cybersadist

DEAD INSIDE🤺 RT @seattletimes: Tomie dePaola, the prolific children’s author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the ki… 20 minutes ago

goodnewsmuse

Ellen Girardeau Kempler RIP to a rare combination: a great write/artist with the skill to charm parents and children alike. Your books go o… https://t.co/EdtihtCu64 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.