'Strega Nona' children's author Tomie dePaola dies at 85

Ryan Vertical Flute RT @CNN: Tomie dePaola, a children's author and illustrator known for his book "Strega Nona," has died at the age of 85. https://t.co/GCVWt… 16 seconds ago Jacob Ruiz ✨ RT @NBCLA: Tomie dePaola, the prolific children's author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly an… 5 minutes ago yeraldyn RT @AP: Tomie dePaola, the children’s author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful ol… 5 minutes ago Wii U Pro Controller RT @dabi_hawks: Rest in peace to Tomie dePaola, one of my favorite gay children's book authors author of Strega Nona, who also wrote a semi… 8 minutes ago DEAD INSIDE🤺 RT @seattletimes: Tomie dePaola, the prolific children’s author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the ki… 20 minutes ago Ellen Girardeau Kempler RIP to a rare combination: a great write/artist with the skill to charm parents and children alike. Your books go o… https://t.co/EdtihtCu64 20 minutes ago