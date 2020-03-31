Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Next 30 days are very vital, says Donald Trump

Coronavirus: Next 30 days are very vital, says Donald Trump

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump's remarks came a day after he extended the "social distancing" guidelines until April 30, expecting the peak death rate from Covid-19 to hit the country in two weeks. "Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days, and this is a very vital 30 days," Trump said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: President Trump Orders GM To Produce Ventilators

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Orders GM To Produce Ventilators 00:18

 President Donald Trump is ordering General Motors to produce much-needed ventilators.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.