Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Dutch 101-year-old coronavirus patient recovers

Dutch 101-year-old coronavirus patient recovers

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
A 101-year-old woman who contracted coronavirus in the Netherlands has recovered, offering what her hospital said was "a spark of hope".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal calls Delhi mosque event an irresponsible act, 441 show symptoms

Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal calls Delhi mosque event an irresponsible act, 441 show symptoms 02:30

 CALLING IT IRRESPONSIBLE, DELHI CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL TODAY SAID THAT 441 PEOPLE FROM THE MOSQUE IN DELHI WHERE A RELIGIOUS GATHERING EARLIER THIS MONTH HAS CAUSED A HUGE CORONAVIRUS SCARE HAVE SHOWN COVID-19 SYMPTOMS. 72 MORE PERSONS HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR #COVID19 IN MAHARASHTRA, TAKING THE TOTAL...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

peacebringer

peacebringer RT @TRUMPMOVEMENTUS: Dutch 101-year-old coronavirus patient recovers https://t.co/TTSRmeJWDH 7 minutes ago

TRUMPMOVEMENTUS

TRUMP MOVEMENT Dutch 101-year-old coronavirus patient recovers https://t.co/TTSRmeJWDH 14 minutes ago

PearlF

Pearl Freier 101-year-old woman who contracted coronavirus in the Netherlands has recovered & released from hospital. They said… https://t.co/K3Bw9G0QrN 18 minutes ago

logg_

𝓛𝓸𝓰𝓰 #netherlands Dutch 101-year-old coronavirus patient recovers A 101-year-old woman who contracted coronavirus in t… https://t.co/e5ZjxWhYad 20 minutes ago

melodyclark23

Melody Clark RT @FWDijk: Dutch 101-year-old coronavirus patient recovers | Article [AMP] | Reuters @thespybrief https://t.co/tokrMtYvRt 1 hour ago

JL_Nye

Joanne Nye Some good news... #COVID19 https://t.co/sT5VCA4SnS 1 hour ago

CoryGroshek

🇺🇸 Cory Groshek 🇺🇸🐸 WWG1WGA 🙏 RT @ErnestScheyder: Dutch 101-year-old coronavirus patient recovers https://t.co/TzNvdiX7kV 1 hour ago

MTVEnglishNews

MTV English News Dutch 101-year-old coronavirus patient recovers https://t.co/x40si8OEC9 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.