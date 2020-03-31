USS Theodore Roosevelt commander says entire crew needs to be isolated after 200 positive coronavirus tests

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The commanding officer of the deployed aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt says his entire crew of roughly 5,000 sailors needs to be isolated after up to 200 onboard have tested positive for Covid-19. 👓 View full article



