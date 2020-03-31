Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > USS Theodore Roosevelt commander says entire crew needs to be isolated after 200 positive coronavirus tests

USS Theodore Roosevelt commander says entire crew needs to be isolated after 200 positive coronavirus tests

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The commanding officer of the deployed aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt says his entire crew of roughly 5,000 sailors needs to be isolated after up to 200 onboard have tested positive for Covid-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus | 'Entire staff of Odisha Assembly quarantined': Speaker explains why

Coronavirus | 'Entire staff of Odisha Assembly quarantined': Speaker explains why 02:35

 Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patra said that the entire staff of State Legislative Assembly has been quarantined. Patra called an urgent press conference to make the announcement. The decision was taken after an Assembly employee was found to have contacted a coronavirus positive person. Earlier,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.