US Unveils Venezuelan Transitional Government Plan

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The United States says it is willing to lift sanctions against Venezuela in exchange for the formation of a transitional government comprised of allies of President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.

The plan calls on Maduro and Guaido to hand over power to a...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Pompeo lays out framework for Venezuelan vote, end of sanctions

Pompeo lays out framework for Venezuelan vote, end of sanctions 01:14

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for a transitional government in Venezuela that would pave the way for democratic elections within six to 12 months and the eventual removal of all U.S. sanctions if conditions are met.

