Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Prince Charles addresses COVID-19 diagnosis, describes symptoms as 'relatively mild'

Prince Charles addresses COVID-19 diagnosis, describes symptoms as 'relatively mild'

CTV News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
In his first public statement since he emerged from self-isolation, Prince Charles shared a video message of support for those impacted by the novel coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Charles feels 'touched' by support after COVID-19 diagnosis

Prince Charles feels 'touched' by support after COVID-19 diagnosis 00:46

 The Prince of Wales tested positive for the respiratory illness last week.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.