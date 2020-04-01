Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Major Medical Staffing Company Cuts Salaries, Benefits For ER Workers

Major Medical Staffing Company Cuts Salaries, Benefits For ER Workers

Newsy Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Major Medical Staffing Company Cuts Salaries, Benefits For ER WorkersWatch VideoA major medical staffing company has reportedly cut salaries and benefits for emergency room doctors and nurses — many of whom are treating coronavirus patients. That's according to a new report from ProPublica.

Alteon Health is cutting salaries by 20% and reducing work hours, as well as suspending benefits like...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Doctors, Nurses Caring for Coronavirus Patients Face Benefits Cuts from Major Medical Staffing Company

Doctors, Nurses Caring for Coronavirus Patients Face Benefits Cuts from Major Medical Staffing Company 01:18

 At a time when doctors and nurses are doing some of their most important work in battling the coronavirus, a major medical staffing company is cutting their benefits. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.