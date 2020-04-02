Global  

UN chief: COVID-19 is worst crisis since World War II

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
UN chief: COVID-19 is worst crisis since World War IIUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the world faces most challenging crisis since World War II, confronting a pandemic threatening people in every country, one that will bring recession 'that probably has no parallel in the recent past.

There is also a risk that the combination of the disease and its economic...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: World faces 'most challenging crisis' since WWII -U.N. chief

World faces 'most challenging crisis' since WWII -U.N. chief 01:53

 The COVID-19 pandemic is "the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War," said the United Nations chief on Tuesday. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

