Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Philippines: President Duterte Tells Police To Shoot Dead Lockdown Violators

Philippines: President Duterte Tells Police To Shoot Dead Lockdown Violators

Eurasia Review Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned he would order the country’s police and military to shoot dead anyone “who creates trouble” during a month-long lockdown of the island of Luzon enforced to halt the spread of the coronavirus, Al Jazeera reports.

“Let this be a warning to all. Follow the government at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Shoot them dead:' Philippine leader on lockdown violators

'Shoot them dead:' Philippine leader on lockdown violators 01:07

 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday (April 1) he would not hesitate to have his soldiers shoot dead those who violated coronavirus lockdown measures. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.