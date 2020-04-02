Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Navy removes captain of aircraft carrier stricken by coronavirus

Navy removes captain of aircraft carrier stricken by coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The Navy removed the captain of the stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday, only days after he implored his superior officers for more help as a coronavirus outbreak spread aboard the ship. In a letter that leaked to news organizations Tuesday, Capt. Brett Crozier laid out the dire situation unfolding on the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Navy relieves commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action

U.S. Navy relieves commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action 02:20

 The U.S. Navy announced on Thursday it had relieved the commander of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking Navy leadership for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mobios

Scott Gamble RT @merrillbro: Never in American history has whistleblowing been more important. I'd venture a guess that never before has a military comm… 47 seconds ago

DeebanGunner25

I'm Deeban RT @washingtonpost: Navy dismisses aircraft carrier captain who spoke out about coronavirus response https://t.co/7rMGMDy3Uo 1 minute ago

orchidlady303

DisgustedLitig&EnvirParalegal RT @DanLamothe: CAPT Crozier sent a letter to 20+ people, including admirals, on Sunday about his concerns about the Navy response to coron… 1 minute ago

GoodGovMatters

Good Gov Matters Just Wrong but ⁦@FoxNews⁩ will never say so & @gop is complicit Navy removes aircraft carrier captain who raised… https://t.co/B2St0NzN9C 2 minutes ago

LisaCC406

Lisa RT @ConnieSchultz: A hero never lays claim to the title. He is Navy Capt. Brett Crozier. https://t.co/6T1nxqTSG5 2 minutes ago

KristieOBrienAZ

Kristie O'Brien RT @RepRubenGallego: Unbelievable. Sacked for saving his sailors’ lives. They say a fish rots from the head down... https://t.co/NFnHRWGhhi 2 minutes ago

Zippys_Mamma

Pam Nunez RT @Sam2323_43433: Navy Removes Aircraft Carrier Captain Who Spoke Out About Coronavirus Response. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Navy Had Become Increasingly Conv… 2 minutes ago

KevinCasto1

Kevin Casto RT @mikebarnicle: Rush Limbaugh twists truth of virus into lethal lie and gets Presidential Medal of Freedom while U.S. Navy fires Capt Bre… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.