Trump again tests negative for coronavirus, says wearing masks okay
Friday, 3 April 2020 () Trump's physician, Sean Conley, said in a letter released by the White House that Trump was tested with a new, rapid point-of-contact test and the result came back in 15 minutes. "He is healthy and without symptoms," Conley said.
Donald Trump has unveiled a new FDA authorised 15-minute coronavirus test. During the daily Task Force news conference, the President presented the test to journalists. He spoke alongside Steven Hahn the Comissioner of the FDA Commissioner, a day after Mr Trump made a dramatic course reversal...