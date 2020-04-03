Global  

Trump again tests negative for coronavirus, says wearing masks okay

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Trump's physician, Sean Conley, said in a letter released by the White House that Trump was tested with a new, rapid point-of-contact test and the result came back in 15 minutes. "He is healthy and without symptoms," Conley said.
News video: President Trump unveils 15-minute coronavirus test

President Trump unveils 15-minute coronavirus test 01:07

 Donald Trump has unveiled a new FDA authorised 15-minute coronavirus test. During the daily Task Force news conference, the President presented the test to journalists. He spoke alongside Steven Hahn the Comissioner of the FDA Commissioner, a day after Mr Trump made a dramatic course reversal...

