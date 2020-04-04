Global  

Britain's Johnson invites opposition leaders to work with him over coronavirus emergency

Reuters Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of Britain's opposition parties to work with him during this "moment of national emergency", saying he wants to hear their views during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Oneindia
News video: Opposition corners PM Modi over call to light candles, accuses of empty symbolism | Oneindia News

Opposition corners PM Modi over call to light candles, accuses of empty symbolism | Oneindia News 01:48

 AS THE COUNTRY BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI'S CALL TO LIGHT CANDLES ON SUNDAY 9 PM, TO FIGHT THE DARKNESS OF CORONAVIRUS TODAY DREW INSTANT REACTIONS FROM OPPOSITION LEADERS, WHO ACCUSED HIM OF EMPTY SYMBOLISM WITHOUT ANNOUNCING CONCRETE ECONOMIC MEASURES.PM MODI...

