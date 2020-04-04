Britain’s battered Labour Party picks successor to Corbyn

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

LONDON — Britain’s Labour Party choose as their new leader Keir Starmer, a knighted former criminal prosecutor and moderate socialist, who replaces the more left-leaning Jeremy Corbyn after a crushing loss to Conservatives in elections four months ago. Starmer won in a landslide Saturday, taking 56 percent of the 490,000 ballots in the first round, […] 👓 View full article

