Scots' medical chief resigns after flouting own coronavirus rules

Reuters Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood resigned on Sunday after she broke her own advice to stay at home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by visiting her second home this weekend and last.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Scotland chief medic sorry for breaking rules

Scotland chief medic sorry for breaking rules 01:57

 Scotland’s chief medical officer has issued an apology for breaking her own lockdown advice, after visiting her second home.

