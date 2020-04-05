Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood resigned on Sunday after she broke her own advice to stay at home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by visiting her second home this weekend and last.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Brian Paterson RT @DrW0mbat: Coronavirus Scotland: Scots chief medic resigns but most remarkable thing is Nicola Sturgeon tried to save her. “Catherine Ca… 21 minutes ago Titi Mpanjakakely RT @ReutersWorld: Scots' medical chief resigns after flouting own coronavirus rules https://t.co/ihKeOJ1EI7 https://t.co/Q8Ow991TZJ 22 minutes ago Dorothy Grady Scots' medical chief resigns after flouting own coronavirus rules https://t.co/jlydKolEGG via @Yahoo 35 minutes ago Kalosh RT @Reuters: Scots' medical chief resigns after flouting own coronavirus rules https://t.co/OeFelNas0e https://t.co/Wdc8jZuN3E 46 minutes ago Sharon Ann Scots' medical chief resigns after flouting own coronavirus rules https://t.co/CXg8JzmS5C via @YahooNews 1 hour ago EUwatch Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood resigned on Sunday (5 April) after she b...… https://t.co/1LovQTPjE6 2 hours ago (((Malcolm))) Coronavirus Scotland: Scots chief medic resigns but most remarkable thing is Nicola Sturgeon tried to save her – Th… https://t.co/iclR3hnvwK 2 hours ago Ladi Sonuga Scots' medical chief resigns after flouting own coronavirus rules - Reuters - https://t.co/BbDdZ5nJV7 2 hours ago