5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory Is Dangerous Fake Nonsense, UK Says

Eurasia Review Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
(EurActiv) — A conspiracy theory that links 5G mobile telecommunications masts to the spread of the novel coronavirus is dangerous fake news and completely false, Britain said on Saturday (4 April) after masts in several parts of the country were torched.

When asked by a reporter about the so called "theory" that 5G...
News video: Gove: 5G conspiracy theory 'dangerous nonsense'

Gove: 5G conspiracy theory 'dangerous nonsense' 01:05

 Michael Gove has called the conspiracy theory linking 5G to the spread of coronavirus dangerous nonsense.

