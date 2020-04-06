Global  

Japan PM Abe set to declare state of emergency as soon as Tuesday: Yomiuri

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday in a bid to stop the coronavirus spreading across the country, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, as the cumulative number of infections topped 1,000 in Tokyo alone.
