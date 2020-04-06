Japan PM to declare state of emergency of up to 6 months: Report Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Japan will declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday in a bid to stop the coronavirus. More than 3,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan and 85 have died, not a huge outbreak compared with some hot spots, but the numbers keep rising with particular alarm over the spread in Tokyo, which has more than 1,000 cases. 👓 View full article

