Japan PM to declare state of emergency of up to 6 months: Report

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Japan will declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday in a bid to stop the coronavirus. More than 3,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan and 85 have died, not a huge outbreak compared with some hot spots, but the numbers keep rising with particular alarm over the spread in Tokyo, which has more than 1,000 cases.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Japan poised to declare coronavirus emergency

Japan poised to declare coronavirus emergency 01:08

 Japan is to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to contain the coronavirus, while the government prepares a $990 billion stimulus package to soften the economic blow. Francesca Lynagh reports.

