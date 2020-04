British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was undergoing tests in hospital on Monday as he is still suffering coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, but the government insisted he remained in charge.

You Might Like

Tweets about this J.Hilde RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests over coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/gGJNsoeKyy http… 10 seconds ago Md Sipar Mia RT @CNN: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the British government from hospital, one of his government ministers says. J… 26 seconds ago Mickey2020 RT @cnni: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the British government from hospital, one of his government ministers says.… 28 seconds ago Прянишникова Людмила We boldly offer prayers to St. Patrick for the health of Boris!"British PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for t… https://t.co/o9gA6XZ53D 44 seconds ago dhar RT @dawn_com: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to hospital after failing to shake off #coronavirus symptoms, as Queen Elizabe… 1 minute ago mike olson RT @EmeraldRobinson: It's time to pray for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has been admitted into the hospital because his conditi… 2 minutes ago CNN International UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the British government from hospital, one of his government mi… https://t.co/HDkJv5uV1G 3 minutes ago