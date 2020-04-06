Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > SeaWorld CEO resigns five months into job, cites board

SeaWorld CEO resigns five months into job, cites board

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment’s chief executive has resigned only five months into his job, becoming the third leader of the theme park company to depart in just over two years, according to a company filing released Monday. Sergio Rivera cited his disagreement with the board of directors’ involvement in decision-making at the company, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

New generation of doctors have been given a 'fast track' graduation because of due to coronavirus [Video]

New generation of doctors have been given a 'fast track' graduation because of due to coronavirus

A new generation of doctors about to tackle coronavirus on the frontline have been given a 'fast track' graduation ceremony today (Fri) - via video link.More than 220 final year medical students from..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Couple convert van into home and travel across continents [Video]

Couple convert van into home and travel across continents

A couple who converted a van into a home to avoid crippling rent are now travelling across continents with their two dogs - and the coronavirus pandemic will not change their itinerary.Crystal..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

SeaWorld CEO resigns after just five months

Serge Rivera, CEO of SeaWorld, has resigned after just five months in the position, reports say. He is the fourth CEO in five years.
Independent

Breaking: SeaWorld Entertainment's new CEO resigns after just 5 months on the job

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.'s new CEO Sergio Rivera has resigned, effective immediately, after just five months on the job. Rivera had just joined Orlando-based...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.