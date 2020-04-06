SeaWorld CEO resigns five months into job, cites board

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment’s chief executive has resigned only five months into his job, becoming the third leader of the theme park company to depart in just over two years, according to a company filing released Monday. Sergio Rivera cited his disagreement with the board of directors’ involvement in decision-making at the company, […]



