Covid-19 coronavirus: Navy leader calls fired carrier captain 'naive' or 'stupid'

New Zealand Herald Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Navy leader calls fired carrier captain 'naive' or 'stupid'In an extraordinary broadside punctuated with profanity, the United States Navy's top leader accused the fired commander of the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt of being "too naive or too stupid" to be in charge of an aircraft...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Navy Chief calls fired captain ‘stupid’: Officials

Navy Chief calls fired captain ‘stupid’: Officials 01:12

 Hailed a hero by many of his sailors, former U.S. Navy Captain Brett Crozier was branded “stupid” by his top boss over the weekend in a speech broadcast aboard the ship in Guam, Reuters has learned. Gavino Garay has more.

