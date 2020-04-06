Covid-19 coronavirus: Navy leader calls fired carrier captain 'naive' or 'stupid'
Monday, 6 April 2020 () In an extraordinary broadside punctuated with profanity, the United States Navy's top leader accused the fired commander of the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt of being "too naive or too stupid" to be in charge of an aircraft...
Hailed a hero by many of his sailors, former U.S. Navy Captain Brett Crozier was branded “stupid” by his top boss over the weekend in a speech broadcast aboard the ship in Guam, Reuters has learned. Gavino Garay has more.
