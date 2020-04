Trump Defies Fauci, Pushes Hydroxychloroquine As COVID-19 Treatment Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump is continuing to routinely tout the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID-19 treatment across social media and in White House press briefings. That's despite his own experts saying there's no strong evidence that the drug is effective. This mixed messaging came to a head... Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump is continuing to routinely tout the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID-19 treatment across social media and in White House press briefings. That's despite his own experts saying there's no strong evidence that the drug is effective. This mixed messaging came to a head 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published 9 hours ago Trump Touts Unproven Coronavirus Cure 01:51 President Donald Trump continues to push an anti-malaria drug as a coronavirus treatment, even though his medical experts say there’s no strong evidence it works. You Might Like

Tweets about this Franz Mittelstaedt RT @Newsy: In a recent task force briefing, President Donald Trump again touted hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID-19 treatment. When… 35 minutes ago Newsy In a recent task force briefing, President Donald Trump again touted hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID-19 tre… https://t.co/CHJIW7LhWN 1 hour ago Tyler Adkisson New COVID story: Trump will not stop touting hydroxychloroquine as a sure-fire COVID-19 treatment despite the fact… https://t.co/atzTrv3Wr4 1 hour ago