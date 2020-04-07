Coronavirus outbreak: Japan PM proposes state of emergency
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () Japan's prime minister on Monday proposed a state of emergency for several major regions seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as well as a stimulus package worth $1 trillion to cushion the impact on the world's third-biggest economy. The official declaration of the state of emergency would likely come as soon as Tuesday,...
Reuters reports that Japan's government will declare a state of emergency in Tokyo, due to coronavirus. They anticipate that their lockdown will last about a month, and give governors the ability to request that people stay home and for businesses to close. But their lockdown won't be as restrictive...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Caribbean disaster Japan's PM Abe Proposes Stimulus Package Worth $1 Trillion as Part of COVID-19 Response
Passersby wearing protectiv… https://t.co/likSn1f0c1 18 hours ago
Arif RT @TRTWorldNow: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposes state of emergency over novel coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/cN8gu0CQev 18 hours ago
TRT World Now Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposes state of emergency over novel coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/cN8gu0CQev 19 hours ago