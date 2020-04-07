Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Japan PM proposes state of emergency

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020
Japan's prime minister on Monday proposed a state of emergency for several major regions seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as well as a stimulus package worth $1 trillion to cushion the impact on the world's third-biggest economy. The official declaration of the state of emergency would likely come as soon as Tuesday,...
 Reuters reports that Japan's government will declare a state of emergency in Tokyo, due to coronavirus. They anticipate that their lockdown will last about a month, and give governors the ability to request that people stay home and for businesses to close. But their lockdown won't be as restrictive...

