Israel makes masks in public compulsory as Passover lockdown begins

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The Israeli government issued orders on Tuesday requiring citizens to wear face masks in public to try to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus as the country enters a lockdown for the Jewish Passover holiday.
